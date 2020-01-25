Fundraiser to help send kids to Wrestlemania

by JAMILA YOUNG

STAFF WRITER

Michael Prentiss, assistant vice president of Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc. is starting off the New Year with a fundraising initiative to help Connecticut children see their favorite WWE wrestlers.

“I’m raising money for Make-A-Wish Connecticut to help grant wishes for children with critical illnesses, said Prentiss. “It’s truly amazing what wishes can do – give kids renewed energy and strength, bring families closer together and unite communities. As a life-long WWE wrestling fan, many kids including myself grew up idolizing their favorite wrestler. Whether it be Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Stone Cold, Undertaker, John Cena, etc., we each had our favorite.

The goal, said Prentiss, is to raise $10,000.

To that end, on Thursday, March 12 from 5 to 9 p.m., there will be a fundraiser at Better Half Brewing, 59 Main St.. All proceeds will go directly to the Grant A Wish of Wrestling Campaign through the Make-A-Wish Connecticut.

“The event is kid friendly,” said Prentiss.

For $20 cash, guests will receive one beer and a slice of pizza. Of that entry fee, $10 will go to the campaign. A $10 entry will includes unlimited soda and a slice of pizza , with $5 going toward the campaign.

Prentiss said the fundraiser has collected $850 toward its goal of $10,000.

“In the beginning, the purpose of the fundraiser was to create a pot of money for children who have a wish surrounding wrestling. Since talking with the folks at Make-A-Wish Connecticut, there is a pending child wish to attend WrestleMania in Tampa, Fla in April. I am not sure if there is enough time between the fundraiser (March 12) and WrestleMania (April 5), but we can try,” said Prentiss.

If you can’t make the event and would like to donate directly to the campaign through the Make-A-Wish Connecticut website site.wish.org/goto/GrantTheirWrestler.