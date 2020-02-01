Imagine Nation gets Heritage Grant

Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center located at 1 Pleasant St., Bristol announced it has been awarded a $3,000 grant from the Farmington Bank Community Foundation for the 2019 Community Heritage Grant.

The grant supports “Imagine Nation For All”, an initiative to ensure that children and families with financial constraints can have the opportunity to experience Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center.

“Imagine Nation For All” will support complimentary educational outreach programming for qualifying schools or organizations. The grant also will provide discounted or free admission tickets to Imagine Nation for families receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits).

On Saturday, May 16, “Imagine Nation Loves” will be held where visitors will receive half price discounted admission to Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center. Additionally, this funding supports Imagine Nation’s participation in the Blue Star Museums program, free admission to Imagine Nation for active-duty military families from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

“We are most appreciative to the Farmington Bank Community Foundation for their generous support. The Imagine Nation For All initiative will help us in ensuring that as many children and families as possible can take advantage of the transformative early learning experiences that we provide”, said Coral Richardson, director, in a press release.