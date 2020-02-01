Local seniors display their art at gallery

by JAMILA YOUNG

STAFF WRITER

Members of the Bristol Senior Center showcased their artwork at the Art Gallery at Mill in Unionville during the month of January.

There was a mix of mediums including acrylics, oils, watercolors, and photography.

“I take art classes at the Senior Center, and have been doing so since last May,” said Sandy Jankowski. “When we lost our art teacher that was teaching last year, she had communicated with… the gallery that she was interested in having a show for the senior center.

Jankowski entered eight pieces of work for the show. She picked the prices based on how other artists price their work, the time it took to make the piece, and its size. She said it generally take her a week to finish a piece, with her watercolors taking the least amount of time. She paints in acrylics and watercolor.

“I paint nature. I do paint some people, but mostly animals and plant life, birds,” said Jankowski. “I’ll see something that inspires me; it’s really what I see that inspires me.”

Christine Chabre is a volunteer photographer for the senior center. Two of her art pieces at the gallery sold. She said the sales inspire her to do more work. Chabre got interested in art after being inspired by her neighbor when she was a little girl. She went to Tunxis Community College for fine art and graphic arts, and then graduated from the University of Hartford with a bachelors in graphic design.

She attended the event with friends – one of whom is an artist and former Bristol Art League President, Ted Jeffries. He said that the league used to use a space in the Bristol Center Mall to put up their paintings.

“We had a really good response, and hopefully the next time we do it, word will get out even more, and more people will want to do it. There’s a lot of talented people at the senior center that are really, really good in all different mediums,” said Jankowski.