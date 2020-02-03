City’s budget docs get award

The City of Bristol has received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GOFA) for its Fiscal Year 2019-2020 budget document.

“This award represents a significant achievement for the city and reflects the commitment of the Board of Finance, City Council and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting,” stated Board of Finance Chairman John E. Smith in a press release.

The city must meet certain nationally recognized criteria and guidelines in order to receive this award including how well the budget document serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device. The city rated very well in all categories and improvements were made in certain areas based on responses from prior year reviewer comments. This is the 20th year the City has received this prestigious award.

“The comptroller’s staff should be commended for their work to put this document together,” said Comptroller Diane Waldron. “Every year there are reviewer comments into consideration to make improvements on the document and this year we noticed there were more positive comments and in many categories the city improved its score. We will continue to evaluate and make meaningful improvements in future documents,” said Comptroller, Diane Waldron in a press release.

The Board of Finance will be holding a series of budget workshops to create the City Budget for July 1, 2020. All meetings are held at the City Hall Council Chambers at 6 p.m. or immediately following the Board of Finance meetings, which start at 5:30 p.m. The dates are Feb. 25 and 27, March 2, 5, 18, 24, 31, and April 21 and 28.

The city budget document, the workshop schedule, as well as many other financial documents may be found on the city’s website at ci.bristol.ct.us/968/2019-2020-Budget